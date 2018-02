Orange County Register. The mommy of two just scored a major job with the Newport Beach branch of luxury real estate firm Christie’s, according to the

“Pleased to announce Christina El Moussa has joined our Real Estate family! She’s the perfect fit with her wealth of knowledge, unshakable drive, positive energy and chill vibe,” Robin Milonakis, a regional vice president, said in a statement.

So why would this make her a potential rival of Tarek’s? Because he teamed up locally with their major competitor, Sotheby’s International Real Estate! Both worked in the real estate business prior to landing their hit HGTV show.

Both Sotheby’s and Christie’s listings are quite expensive, with several having asking prices of over $20 million dollars. This may eventually become a battle of who could sell the most or the priciest between the two.

Christina and Tarek have moved on respectively with other people since their divorce while still coparenting their two children, daughter Taylor and son Brayden. Could this new rivalry inspire a spinoff of their HGTV series for their millions of fans to devour?