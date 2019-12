Photo credit: Shutterstock

On Friday, November 29, Ciara posted a heartfelt tribute in honor of her husband’s 31birthday. “MY LOVE!! @DangeRussWilson ,” she began. “I am incredibly grateful for you, and proud of the Man you are continually becoming! Every year literally gets better and better! I admire you in so many ways...The God In You, The Leader in you, The Husband In you, The Best Friend In You, The Father In You.. I literally have it all in you, and it’s the best feeling in the world!”