trending in NEWS
- Kaia Gerber Goes To Pete Davidson's Podcast Taping As Romance Heats Up
- Jon Hamm Attends Kiernan Shipkas’ 20th Birthday Party
- Jeff Garlin Reveals 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Will Return In January
- Carrie Underwood Tears Up After Hearing Miranda Lambert Praise Her
- Adrienne Bailon Rewears Wedding Dress On Her Third Anniversary
It was a friendly affair at the Seattle Seahawks game on Sunday, September 22, for Ciara and Gabrielle Union. The women brought along their respective spouses Russell Wilson and Dwyane Wade and the foursome spent a super fun day together at the football game.
View this post on Instagram
Proud of you baby @DangeRussWilson! 200 Touchdowns 🏈. Let’s #GoHawks
A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on
View this post on Instagram
Always sweet times with my girl @GabUnion❤️
A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on
View this post on Instagram
Ladies night out... #agt finale style
A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on
View this post on Instagram
Seattle Sundayz ❤❤ Neon 🔥 by @nyandcompany Hat by @larryjarahsims
A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on
View this post on Instagram
Me & @ciara & our photobomber @dwyanewade #SeattleSundayz ❤
A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on
View this post on Instagram
2.6 Million raised! Together we are strong against cancer! It’s been so amazing to see how many kids lives are impacted and saved by money raised through cancer research. It’s a blessing to be a part of it ❤️💪🏽 Thank you to all our donor and partners, @SafeWay and @Albertsons for helping us achieve this goal! @WhyNotYouFDN
A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on
View this post on Instagram
Perks of @dwyanewade retiring😬 We get to actually go support friends together, in person! Lol. D surprised me with flying up to Seattle for the day to watch @dangerusswilson go for 457 total yards and spending QT with @ciara & the family. Beautiful day. Didnt get the win but we all won ❤🤗
A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
- Tagged:
- Ciara
- Dwyane Wade
- Gabrielle Union
Sound off in the comments below!