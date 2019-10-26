The Grammy winner added that her kids are big fans of her dance record, "Level Up." They ask her to play it “over and over again" for them. They also love her older 2000s' hits like "1, 2 Step." She said, “My older songs — ‘1, 2 Step,’ they love and react to that song like it’s a new song. But they are like my A&Rs, they sing in the car. I remember putting Future beside me in the car, in my Jeep, and he was like boppin, going crazy to one of my songs on the album, I’m like, this is it.”