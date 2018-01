Her son Future Jr. is growing up so quickly, and looked adorable in blue swim trunks as he played around with his family.

Ciara revealed her toned legs and covered the rest of her super fit body with a sheer white dress. Just last April, the 30-year-old gave birth to her daughter Sienna, and gained 60 pounds. She obviously worked hard to lose it, and it certainly helps that she is already naturally toned.

And when she wasn't wearing the cover up, she was heating up the beach in this black bikini! If Russell ever leaves the NFL, he should become a photographer! Ciara wowed as she went makeup free and gave fans quite the eyeful.

But given how genetically blessed her parents are, we can only imagine how pretty she is!