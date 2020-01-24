Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson, know how have a fun night out with their family! On Thursday, January 23, the couple traveled to Disneyland with their 2-year-old daughter, Sienna, and Ciara’s 5-year-old son, Future Zahir.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson, know how have a fun night out with their family! On Thursday, January 23, the couple traveled to Disneyland with their 2-year-old daughter, Sienna, and Ciara’s 5-year-old son, Future Zahir.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!