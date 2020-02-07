On Thursday, February 6, many A-list celebrities attended the Bvlgari x B. Zero collection party in New York City. In honor of fashion week, Ciara, Zendaya and more rocked show-stopping looks for the memorable night.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
On Thursday, February 6, many A-list celebrities attended the Bvlgari x B. Zero collection party in New York City. In honor of fashion week, Ciara, Zendaya and more rocked show-stopping looks for the memorable night.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!