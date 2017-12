Peace on Earth! Ali the aardvark and her 5-day-old baby boy will spend the holidays cuddling and bonding behind the scenes. The newborn is doing well and weighs a little over three pounds, which is in the normal range for this species. We'll keep you posted with photos and videos of the newest addition to the Zoo family. #AadorableAardvark #cincinnati #cincinnatizoo #closeenoughtocare

A post shared by Cincinnati Zoo (@cincinnatizoo) on Dec 26, 2017 at 8:57am PST