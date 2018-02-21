A Son’s Love
Colton Haynes-Leatham Posts Heartbreaking Tribute To His Mother Who Needs A New Liver To Survive
Her situation has become grim as he mentioned she doesn’t have much time left.
Arrow star Colton Haynes-Leatham was riding on a major high toward the end of 2017, as he got married to celebrity florist Jeff Leatham in September. Now, things have taken a turn for the worse in his personal life, as his mother Dana is in a major health crisis that requires a new liver for her to survive. Click through for all the details.
