Colton Haynes-Leatham Posts Heartbreaking Tribute To His Mother Who Needs A New Liver To Survive

Colton posted an incredibly heartbreaking tribute to his mother Dana on his Instagram account Tuesday. In it, he reveals that she has been in and out of this hospital since January, where doctors told them that she has advanced cirrhosis of the liver & kidney failure.

Even though there is a somewhat quick fix for this, it may not be all that simple for Dana moving forward. "A diagnosis that can be cured with a liver transplant.. however..that bad news I mentioned before was that she doesn't have that much time to wait for a new liver,” he revealed.

Now, his focus on her is more geared toward her quality of life rather than the quantity. "It's heartbreaking. My strong mother has always been the anchor of this family and our best friend. Now we're being forced to say goodbye to her.”

Colton shared that the upside to all of this is that Dana will be treated at an in-home hospice care with her boyfriend and beloved cat nearby, as well as nurse visits on an “as needed” basis, which became attainable due to a GoFundMe page that he set up. He claimed that any money raised moving forward would go to the American Liver Foundation for others who are battling the terrible disease.

He spoke about her in the most beautiful way. “My mom, Dana, always loves to laugh," he wrote. "Even when her liver & kidney doctors gave us the worst news you could get, my mom looked at us and said, 'The best thing to do in these situations is to laugh.'" He also wrote in a separate post, "Mom...you are the strongest person I've ever met. We love you." Here’s hoping for a miracle for both Dana and Colton, and that she can experience a speedy recovery.