Photo credit: MTV

On Wednesday, November 27, Taylor revealed the heartbreak on Instagram. "Ok I didn't think it would be a big deal to take a break from social media but apparently it is because everyone seems to think I'm missing now, please don't believe this stuff. I'm doing just fine, I'm happy, healthy, our baby is healthy. A few days after the announcement we found out we were suppose to actually have twins, I ended up losing one of them. But on the positive side, my baby is healthy! And I'm 19 weeks now!"