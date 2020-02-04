Cosmopolitan is scrapping its Bachelor edition after its cover star, Victoria Fuller, was linked to a clothing brand that featured the phrase “White Lives Matter,” which led to the reality vixen being accused of racism.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Cosmopolitan is scrapping its Bachelor edition after its cover star, Victoria Fuller, was linked to a clothing brand that featured the phrase “White Lives Matter,” which led to the reality vixen being accused of racism.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!