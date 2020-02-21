Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald had “date night” at the grocery store on February 20! The Counting On couple shared photos from their time away from their three children and gushed about the little things they love to do together.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald had “date night” at the grocery store on February 20! The Counting On couple shared photos from their time away from their three children and gushed about the little things they love to do together.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!