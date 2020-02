Photo credit: Courtesy Of Jessa Duggar/Instagram

Jessa and Ben’s family celebration for Henry comes a week after the mom-of-three shared a video of their child receiving one gift per day leading up to his third birthday. “We decided a week before Henry’s birthday to give him one gift per day and give him the opportunity to take one gift in and really appreciate it and enjoy it before giving him the next gift,” Jessa explained in a video she posted to YouTube on February 8. We tried to think outside of the box so none of these gifts came from the kids toy aisle. They’re all educational type things or books.”