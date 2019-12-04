Jill Duggar is receiving criticism, again, for her use of paper plates! The Duggar family has been known for their use of paper, plastic, and styrofoam dishes because there were 19 kids living at home at one point.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Jill Duggar is receiving criticism, again, for her use of paper plates! The Duggar family has been known for their use of paper, plastic, and styrofoam dishes because there were 19 kids living at home at one point.
Want to stay on top of Jill Duggar news? Sign up for OK INSIDER!
Sound off in the comments below!