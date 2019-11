Photo credit: TLC

The 9-year-old eventually pulled out her tooth and received a dollar. Once her siblings saw that she got money, they all chimed in and asked for cash for teeth they had recently lost. “After we offered Josie a dollar to help her tooth out, Jenni came up and said, ‘Hey I just lost a tooth yesterday,’ so then I gave her a dollar,” Jim Bob said. “And then it looked like Jordyn was over there working on her teeth trying to wiggle them out. I’m not even sure they’re supposed to be coming out.”