Courteney Cox may have found her celebrity twin. The Friends alum, 55, responded to fans saying she looked similar to former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Caitlyn Jenner in a recent photo on Instagram.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Courteney Cox may have found her celebrity twin. The Friends alum, 55, responded to fans saying she looked similar to former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Caitlyn Jenner in a recent photo on Instagram.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!