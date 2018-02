welcomed their twins via surrogate in June of last year, and only four months later, she gave birth to their daughter Alana Martina. It's been babies galore for Cristiano & Georgina, as the couplein June of last year, and only four months later, she gave birth to their daughter

So these two clearly have their plates full with not one, not two, but three little new ones to take on! Cristiano is also the father of his seven year old son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., from a previous relationship.

The couple took the twins to the pool, where Mateo and Eva looked SOOO adorable while floating around, but one of them definitely wasn't having a good time!

Captioning the photo with three red hearts, Cristiano smiled for the camera as Eva looked so cute while bobbing around in a pink floatie and Georgina posed model style. Poor Mateo clearly wasn't enjoying himself though, as he looked like he needed an SOS out of the water ASAP!

Wonder what adventures these two cuties will have next, maybe a visit to one of their dad's major soccer games?