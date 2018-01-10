Inside ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Chelsea Ray’s Ugly Legal Battle With Her Baby Daddy

According to Portland District Court documents, obtained by L&S, the 29-year-old single mom was granted a temporary protection order against her ex in February 2016 after she claimed he “firmly grabbed and pushed [her] to release [their chocolate Labrador, Liv] from [her] grasp.”

After she let go of their dog, Chelsea claimed her ex then “dragged [the] dog into his truck” before returning and damaging Chelsea’s passenger-side mirror.

The Bachelor star also alleged in court docs that her son's father had a “history of verbal abuse, intimidation, and bullying” toward her.

However, Michael denied the accusations in court papers, and the protection order was later dismissed. But that wasn’t the last of the exes legal drama.

