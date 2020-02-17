trending in REALITY TV

Cynthia Bailey and NeNe Leakes ended their feud during the February 16 episode of Real Housewives Of Atlanta. The reality stars met and hashed out their issues, and even shared a toast to “new beginnings,” after their friendship fell apart during the previous season finale.

