PDA
Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Cannot Keep Their Hands Off One Another During Romantic Beach Stroll
The couple was first rumored to be dating in October.
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have confirmed their relationship in the form of some sexy PDA photos while walking along the beach. The Coldplay frontman and actress first sparked dating rumors late last year, after being spotted at dinner at Sushi Park in Los Angeles in October.
1 of 6
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!