Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Cannot Keep Their Hands Off One Another During Romantic Beach Stroll

The two took their romance to the beach in Malibu, and the 28-year-old looked quite smitten with the 40-year-old artist. She covered up in a floral dress, while Chris opted for a tight shirt and swim trunks.

A source previously told Us Weekly about their new romance, "Dakota and Chris are definitely dating. They've gotten to know each other really well and are very comfortable [with] one another. Chris sends Dakota his music to get her opinion. It's more than just a fling."

Chris was previously married to Gwyneth Paltrow, but they announced their separation in March 2014, and finalized their divorce in 2016.

However, the relationship has seemed very amicable since, as they share two children together. She even posted an Instagram photo of him and her fiance Brad Falchuk having brunch together back in November!

Dakota previously dated model and musician Matthew Hitt for two years. They split in June of last year.