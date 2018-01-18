NEWS
Whoa

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Gets Into A Scary Car Incident During Winter Storm Inga

January 18, 2018 10:31AM

The retired professional car racer warned others to stay off the roads.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a two-time Daytona 500 winner and has won the Most Popular Driver Award fifteen times consecutively from 2003 to 2017. And even he shouldn’t drive in certain weather conditions. The 43-year-old actually hit a tree while driving in the snow, and he shared the incident with shocked followers on social media.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Gets Into A Scary Car Incident During Winter Storm Inga

Dale tweeted, “NC stay off the roads today/tonight. 5 minutes after helping these folks I center punched a pine tree. All good. Probably just needs a new alignment.”
It’s all due to Winter Storm Inga, which has caused serious travel problems this week, and states of emergency were declared in not only North Carolina, but also Georgia, Alabama, and Louisiana.
The retired professional car driver was fortunately unharmed, according to the Associated Press, as were the people he was tending to during the storm. And no, he didn’t crash.
He tweeted, “Getting all kinds of text that I was in a traffic accident today. I just scratched my winch on the trunk of a pine. No crash. Just driving too fast in the snow. Being a bit of a fool.”
Dale was not the only one who got into an incident on the road during the scary weather conditions.
The State Highway Patrol reported there were over 500 crashes Wednesday morning and hundreds of calls were made for service.
