Dale Earnhardt Jr. Gets Into A Scary Car Incident During Winter Storm Inga
The retired professional car racer warned others to stay off the roads.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a two-time Daytona 500 winner and has won the Most Popular Driver Award fifteen times consecutively from 2003 to 2017. And even he shouldn’t drive in certain weather conditions. The 43-year-old actually hit a tree while driving in the snow, and he shared the incident with shocked followers on social media.
