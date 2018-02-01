REALITY TV
Engaged Again! Danielle Staub Reveals How Teresa Giudice Helped Her Fiancé Propose

January 31, 2018 22:26PM

The ‘RHONJ’ star said ‘yes’ to Marty Caffrey last March.

Danielle Staub is finally ready to talk about her engagement! Last March, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star got engaged (for a supposed 20th time!) when her boyfriend Marty Caffrey surprised her with a proposal. Danielle talked to OK! exclusively about the romantic moment, and revealed how her co-star Teresa Giudice played a special role in the big day! Click through for the exclusive details on Danielle’s proposal — and her plans for a 2018 wedding.

Marty proposed to Danielle while she was walking through the park with her co-stars Teresa and Margaret Josephs. During the stroll, the trio came across a violinist playing music.
“It was just beautiful,” Danielle told OK! Four dancers appeared and began dancing the waltz. Danielle admitted she “had no idea what was going on” but called it “a gorgeous scene.”
Next, Marty popped out of the bushes, along with Danielle’s two daughters, Kristen and Jillian! When he got down on one knee to propose, Danielle said, “Are you kidding me? Yes, I’ll marry you!”
Danielle revealed that Teresa helped pick out the “beautiful ring.” Although the two were worst enemies during season one of RHONJ, they reconnected after Teresa’s stint in prison and have since bonded over a shared love of yoga.
Danielle and Marty first met in 2016 at the Chart House in New Jersey. In 2017, they purchased a home together in Englewood. Since getting engaged in March, the two have been working on planning their wedding, which is slated for 2018.
