‘The Dark Knight’ Producer Thomas Tull's INSANE 33-Acre Compound Is On Sale For $85 Million

January 24, 2018 12:25PM

The estate contains a 32,000 square foot home, two museums, and a working farm.

Thomas Tull, the founder and former chief executive of Legendary Entertainment, has put his 33-acre compound in Thousand Oaks, CA, on sale for $85 million. Thomas, who is a producer behind such films as The Dark Knight and Jurassic World, spent seven years building the estate, which contains its own working farm, a 32,000 square foot home, and two guesthouses. Click through to see the stunning pics of the million-dollar estate!

The gorgeous compound was built on three parcels of the same cul-de-sac that Thomas purchased seven years ago in separate transactions, listing agent Jordan Cohen told the Los Angeles Times.
The main home is 32,000 square feet and inspired by 18th century French romantic architecture. It contains chef’s and commercial prep kitchens, a receiving room, a great room, a grand dining room, and a gym.
The home’s master suite is 5,000 square feet. It comes complete with a sitting room, two bathrooms, and his and her closets.
TVs in the living room and bedroom are hidden behind custom-framed automated artwork.
If you want to watch a movie, you can pop into the home’s personal movie theater, which contains 21 speakers and 18 reclining seats.
Or you can relax in the library, which is covered in black walnut paneling finished in French wax.
If you really want to travel back in time, you can visit the home’s 1,869 square foot collectable museum, which features a biometric gas system that removes oxygen from the room in the event of a fire. The home also has an auto museum.
In addition to a working organic farm, the estate also contains a ranch house, glass greenhouse, and a one-quarter-acre lake, which is stocked with catfish, bluegills, and largemouth bass.
There’s even an 11,000 square foot guesthouse…which contains its own guesthouse.
And make sure to visit both of the home’s two swimming pools, as well the pool house, which comes complete with a Himalayan salt therapy room.
Will you be making an offer on Thomas’ $85 million compound? Sound off in the comments below.

