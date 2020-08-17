Miley Cyrus is back on the market! The Wrecking Ball singer can now add Cody Simpson to her long list of exes as the couple have reportedly split after 10 months of dating.

While teasing her new song, the 27-year-old seemingly hinted that there was trouble in paradise. “Forever and ever no more. 🖤 The #MidnightSky is the road I’m taking …. head high up in the clouds,” she captioned a sultry photo of herself earlier that same day.

On August 9, Cyrus uploaded a video of her new bop and captioned the post, “I was born to run. I don’t belong to anyone. (And yes I can run in these fucking heels cause I’m a BOSS).”

She may not belong to anyone any more, but the pansexual pop star has certainly loved in the past.

Scroll through the gallery below to see the list of Cyrus’ famous exes.