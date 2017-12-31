NEWS
Surf's Up

David Beckham Spends Quality Time With His Three Sons On New Year's Eve!

December 31, 2017 15:02PM

Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and their father hung out in the water for the big holiday.

It was a guys only club for David Beckham this New Year’s Eve, as he spent some quality time with his three sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz out in the water.  His wife Victoria had her fair share of fun, however, as she and their daughter Harper had a blast with some mommy-daughter bonding time!  Click-through for all the details.

David Beckham Spends Quality Time With His Three Sons On New Year's Eve!

With a simple caption "Sunset with my beautiful boys," David took a dip in the water with Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz as they all looked happy to be with one another for the big holiday.
The family looks to be spending a lot of time together over the holidays, as David also just posted a set of pics from Christmas, which shows each of his children getting in a good reading session with Santa Claus.
Don't count Victoria and Harper out from having a good time though! Mommy and daughter still had a blast on their own as they got colorful with some fun creations.
Her and Harper finished their tie-dye adventure on Sunday, which she captioned on Instagram with "So Fun!! Mummy and Harper's T shirts!"
She also posted a super sweet video of Harper driving around a golf cart on her father David's lap.  "Someone loves her daddy! #drivingmissharper kisses x @davidbeckham,". 
Who looked to be having a bigger blast: David and the boys, or Victoria and their daughter Harper?  Sound off in the comments! 

