Surf's Up
David Beckham Spends Quality Time With His Three Sons On New Year's Eve!
Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and their father hung out in the water for the big holiday.
It was a guys only club for David Beckham this New Year’s Eve, as he spent some quality time with his three sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz out in the water. His wife Victoria had her fair share of fun, however, as she and their daughter Harper had a blast with some mommy-daughter bonding time! Click-through for all the details.
3 of 6
4 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!