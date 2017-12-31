David Beckham Spends Quality Time With His Three Sons On New Year's Eve!

With a simple caption "Sunset with my beautiful boys," David took a dip in the water with Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz as they all looked happy to be with one another for the big holiday.

The family looks to be spending a lot of time together over the holidays, as David also just posted a set of pics from Christmas, which shows each of his children getting in a good reading session with Santa Claus.

Don't count Victoria and Harper out from having a good time though! Mommy and daughter still had a blast on their own as they got colorful with some fun creations.

Her and Harper finished their tie-dye adventure on Sunday, which she captioned on Instagram with "So Fun!! Mummy and Harper's T shirts!"

She also posted a super sweet video of Harper driving around a golf cart on her father David's lap. "Someone loves her daddy! #drivingmissharper kisses x @davidbeckham,".