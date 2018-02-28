'I'm Proud Of Her'
Demi Lovato’s Mom Opens Up About Their Complicated Relationship In New Book
‘What do you say when your daughter is paying the bills?’
Demi Lovato’s mom Dianna De La Garza is telling all on their complicated relationship in her new book, Falling with Wings: A Mother’s Story. Although Demi has been open about her struggle with bipolar disorder, bulimia, and substance abuse, Dianna is opening up about her own struggles for the first time in her memoir. For years, the mom of three suffered from anorexia, depression, and substance abuse, and it wasn’t until she became aware of her own addictions that she realized she needed to get her daughter help, too.
1 of 10
2 of 10
3 of 10
4 of 10
5 of 10
6 of 10
7 of 10
8 of 10
9 of 10
10 of 10
1/10
Sound off in the comments below!