Demi Lovato's Most Naked Looks Revealed In 15 Clicks

Too Sexy

Demi Lovato's Most Naked Looks Revealed In 15 Clicks

November 13, 2017 16:06PM

The singer is more confident with her curves than ever before!

Demi Lovato has been more than open about her struggle with body confidence, but nowadays, is clearly more than comfortable in the skin she is in. The singer showed up and showed out at the 2017 MTV EMAs, and this is just one of her most sexy nearly nude looks lately. Click through for more!

Demi Lovato's Most Naked Looks Revealed In 15 Clicks

During her performance of "Sorry Not Sorry," the pop star went for subtly sexy in sheer pants that showed her legs off.
During a recent performance, Demi revealed her abs for fans.
And she left her shirt at home while posing with them at another event!
Demi made her sure her chest was the center of attention in this sparkly red knee-length dress.
All about the chest! Demi wowed in this racy sheer and sequined outfit.
Legs for days! Demi put on a hot performance in a bodysuit and knee-high boots.
We doubt the radio hosts were able to focus on the questions as Demi made sure to turn heads in this oversized blazer that showed her cleavage.
Whoa! Demi struck her best Lil Kim pose during Halloween while dressed as the hottest police officer EVER.
She was sure to strike a number of poses in this racy getup and we don't blame her.
No one is focused on the makeup brushes, that's for sure! Demi gave a sultry face while getting glammed up.
It's easy to see why this photo received over 1 million likes from fans and admirers!
The singer knows she needs no introduction, and revealed her cleavage in this shameless selfie.
Makeup-free and still stunning!
Demi's banging body in this one-piece got her nearly 2 million likes on Instagram.
Booty for days! Demi wasn't afraid to show off her assets while on tour.
Which of Demi's looks is your favorite? Let us know in the comments section. 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

