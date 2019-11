Photo credit: INSTARImages

After a tumultuous 2019, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer finally returned to the studio. Demi reflected on what would have been seven years sober in March 2019. In July 2018, she was hospitalized for an overdose and completed rehab for substance abuse issues. “I don’t regret going out because I needed to make those mistakes but I must never forget that’s exactly what they were: mistakes,” she wrote on Instagram.