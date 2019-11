Photo credit: INSTARImages

Demi has struggled with addiction in the past. In July 2018, she suffered an overdose that led to her being hospitalized. After she was released, Demi stayed in a treatment facility until November 2018. The Disney Channel alum also reportedly checked into rehab in February 2019 as a preventative measure. “She has not relapsed since she overdosed. She did recently go to a facility, but it was her own decision,” a source close to Demi revealed to People. “It was one trip to a treatment facility for a few weeks outside of Los Angeles.”