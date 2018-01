The 25-year-old body positive role model has really been embracing her figure lately, like she never has before.

After starting the year claiming she was “happy AF” on Instagram after feeling insecure about her body for years, Demi went on to flaunt her cleavage at LAX recently.

And now, just hours after Kim showed off her naked figure on the social media platform, the pop star also stripped down to nothing but some slinky white lace lingerie. Wow!

She teased the snap with a caption that simply read, “Big news coming soon….” Could it be a new album? Her last one, Tell Me You Love Me, just dropped in September.

Demi’s newfound appreciation for her curves has inspired her to post several sultry snaps including this one of her coming out of the pool as she stares seductively into the camera.