Photo credit: shutterstock

Norman talked to Us Weekly earlier this month about his daughter’s milestones. “She says Papa and Dada,” the actor revealed. “She’s just started saying mamamamama. It’s probably just easier to say [my name]. I’m going to take it that it’s all about me.” Diane told the outlet that Norman and the baby share a super close bond, “he just looks at her with unconditional love.” Adding, “I wish he looked at me like that! He’s just very great with her.”