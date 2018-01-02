Major Key Alert
DJ Khaled Joins Weight Watchers As Their Social Media Ambassador!
'Ride with me on my journey to greatness,' he shares about the big news.
Hip-hop superstar DJ Khaled is known for making some big collaborations, and this latest one may just be his biggest yet! The “I’m The One” producer just announced his partnership with Weight Watchers Freestyle not only as a member but also to be their official social media ambassador! Click through for all the details.
