DJ Khaled Joins Weight Watchers As Their Social Media Ambassador!

Khaled made the exciting announcement on his Instagram, where's he's already made some personal strides in losing weight for the new year.

"#PART 5.. 🔑🔑 MAJOR KEY ALERT!!! 🔑🔑 In full 2018 🔑🔑 MAJOR KEY ALERT!!! 🔑🔑 In full 2018 mode...excited to be living this #WWFreestyle life with you. I already Got rid of 20 pounds and ready for more. Ride with me on my journey to greatness. Bless up Weight Watchers!!! #2018secured what I love about this it’s a life style and I still can enjoy at the same time ride wit me though this journey I CAN SHOW YOU BETTER THAN I CAN TELL YOU ... I’m so focused let’s go!!" he captioned.

The Weight Watchers team looked just as enthused as he was about his decision to come on board, with Mindy Grossman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Weight Watchers International, Inc. exclaiming "DJ Khaled has an incredibly authentic drive and passion to inspire others through his wellness journey and experiences on WW Freestyle. Being healthier is not just about weight anymore. It's about overall health and wellness—being your best self. By capturing and sharing his process, he will enliven and inspire his community, showing that it's possible to integrate healthy habits into your life."

His major inspiration in all of this just happens to be his adorable 1-year-old son Asahd. "My son is my love, my life, and I need to be great for him," he said. "To be great is to be healthy; to be healthy means a shift in my lifestyle, and the new WW Freestyle program is all about healthier habits for my life. The WW program and community is my partner in this process to greatness, and I'm grateful for what's to come and to share my journey with you all."

Oprah Winfrey purchased a nearly 10 percent stake in the company back in 2015. The news of him joining seemed to be fantastic for Weight Watchers, as shares of the company rose 6 percent on Tuesday. The rise in its stock is similar to what happened whenpurchased a nearly 10 percent stake in the company back in 2015.