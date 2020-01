Photo credit: Shutterstock

Khaled captioned the video, “God is the greatest.” He added, “All I ever wanted to do was inspire the world to be great and to leave a legacy. Almost 3 years ago when I found out my queen was expecting our son Asahd I knew my life would change forever and that OUR legacy would soon be on the way. After that blessing, I released some of my biggest albums to date (Grateful and Father Of Asahd) inspired by his greatness.”