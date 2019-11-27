Dove Cameron opened up about going to therapy in the months following the death of her Descendants costar Cameron Boyce. Dove encouraged her fans to prioritize their mental health and seek treatment if necessary.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Dove Cameron opened up about going to therapy in the months following the death of her Descendants costar Cameron Boyce. Dove encouraged her fans to prioritize their mental health and seek treatment if necessary.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!