Photo credit: Shutterstock

Dove broke down in tears as she said, “Cameron was one of my favorite people alive in this world though I know that’s not unique to me. Cameron was magic; an on earth angel. Over the last six years since he was only 14, Cameron talked me down from countless ledges, talked me through eating disorders, helped me out of a dark relationship and through endless breakdowns. I can’t count the number of times we ruined [scenes] because we couldn’t stop laughing.”