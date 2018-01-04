It’s Going To Be…
Who's The Next Duggar To Announce A Courtship?
Fans weigh-in on who will be the next to enter into a relationship.
Are the Duggars gearing up to announce another courtship? We’re just days into 2018 and already the ever-growing family has surprised fans with more baby news (there are now THREE Duggar babies on the way). However, even with fans’ attention focused on the impending Duggar arrivals, many have gotten excited for what else is to come from the Duggar family in the New Year. Specifically, courtship news!
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!