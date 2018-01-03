The time has finally come—Jinger Duggar is pregnant!

After more than a year of marriage, the Counting On star confirmed that she’s expecting her first child with her husband Jeremy Vuolo.

“The past 14 months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage,” the couple told Us Weekly. “We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be. Truly, the Lord’s mercies are new every morning! Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: We are expecting our first child!”

The expectant parents added: “We are praising God for this beautiful gift and ask that you join us in praying for a safe and healthy pregnancy.”

Pregnancy rumors have surrounded the couple for the past year, as Jinger and Jeremy waited the longest out of all of Jinger’s married siblings to announce a pregnancy.

As Duggar fans know, Duggar baby news typically comes just a few months after a couple ties the knot. Jinger’s younger brother Joseph Duggar recently revealed that he and his wife Kendra were expecting their first child together, three months after they wed.

Here’s to the Duggar family growing even larger!

Congrats Jinger and Jeremy!