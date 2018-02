This morning was Samuel’s dedication service! It is not for his salvation, but served as a time when we publicly committed to raise him in a way pleasing to the Lord, Jesus Christ. “Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it.” (Proverbs 22:6)

