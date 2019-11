Photo credit: INSTARImages

Dwayne shared a picture of the anticipated film’s poster. “The Man in Black,” he began the touching Instagram caption. “Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero. Having cool superpowers, fighting for what’s right and always protecting the people. It all changed for me, when I was 10 years old and was first introduced to the greatest superhero of all time - SUPERMAN. As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be. But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero, I could never be.”