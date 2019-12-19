Eddie Murphy is returning to Saturday Night Live to host on December 21, and is bringing his whole family with him. The Coming To America star told Al Roker during the TODAY show that his 10 children are flying to New York to watch his hosting gig. Eddie, 58, was previously a cast member of the long-running variety sketch show from 1980 to 1984. The last time he hosted SNL was in 1984. The Daddy Day Care star also made an appearance at the show’s 40th anniversary special in 2015.