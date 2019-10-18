trending in COUPLES
Eileen Davidson couldn’t help but poke fun at her husband, Vincent Van Patten, on his birthday. He celebrated his 62nd birthday on October 17, and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star playfully mocked him on his big day.
Happy birthday Baby! Your love for life is boundless! And such a joy to share in. (Except in the early morning when it’s kind of annoying). Fantastic husband, father, son, brother and friend, I adore you!!! Let’s celebrate another year on planet earth!!! Yippeeeee!!!
@psfilmfest come on!!! Yayyyyyyyyyyyy!!! So proud of my husband!!!!
Birthday celebration continues…
It’s my birthday!! Almost. Getting the party started at Sparrow Cafe #maliburacquetclub AMAZING
Fantastic dinner celebrating @vinnyvanpattens 24th year on the planet. Xoxoxo @imbetsyrussell @vincevanp_wpt @dukevp @marooroxofficial ❤️❤️❤️
Happy birthday Vinny!#ourthreesons #boys #happy24 ❤️❤️❤️
