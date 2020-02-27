Elisabeth Moss could be the next star of a Hallmark Christmas movie! The Mad Men alum previously admitted it was her dream to be in one of the feel-good holiday films. Now, her dream may become a reality.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Elisabeth Moss could be the next star of a Hallmark Christmas movie! The Mad Men alum previously admitted it was her dream to be in one of the feel-good holiday films. Now, her dream may become a reality.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!