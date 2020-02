Photo credit: Shutterstock

Kobe and his daughterwere two of nine victims who were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday in Calabasas, California. Everyone on board was on their way to a youth basketball game in Thousand Oaks when the helicopter crashed amid foggy conditions and burst into flames.and her daughter, Orange Coast College coach, his wifeand daughter, girls basketball coachand pilotwere also on board at the time of the incident. There were no survivors.