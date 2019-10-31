Ellen DeGeneres put it all on display during the special Halloween episode of her show! The comedian sported sexy lingerie and twerked on Cardi B after introducing her alter ego Cardi E.
Ellen DeGeneres put it all on display during the special Halloween episode of her show! The comedian sported sexy lingerie and twerked on Cardi B after introducing her alter ego Cardi E.
