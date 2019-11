Photo credit: INSTARImages

Ellen, 61, and Portia, 46, chatted with Access Hollywood about who is the best gift giver between them. Although the Arrested Development actress was asked if she was dominant in that department, Ellen spoke about the quantity of her surprises. “Here’s the thing,” the Finding Dory star said. “I give her gifts almost daily, if not monthly.” Portia agreed. “That’s very true,” she revealed.