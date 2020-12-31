It’s been a troublesome year for Ellen DeGeneres, but she still managed to rake in the big bucks thanks to her ritzy real estate!

On November 6, Riskin Partners Estate Group (luxury Division of Village Properties), helped the comedian, 62, and wife Portia de Rossi, 47, unload their home in Montecito, Calif., which sold for a whopping $33,308,500!

The major pay day is one of the only bright spots for the star in 2020; in the summer, she was hit claims of creating a toxic workplace on the set of her popular talk show. And just a few months later, she revealed she had tested positive for COVID-19.

Luckily, the show host can isolate herself amid the pandemic at her other abode in Beverly Hills, which she purchased from singer Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo in 2019 for a cool $42,500,000.

