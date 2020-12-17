Host Ellen DeGeneres posted a health update after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and opened up about the strange symptom she experienced.

DeGeneres posted a short clip to Instagram on Wednesday, December 16, and thanked her fans for the well wishes. “I appreciate it very much I’m feeling 100 percent. I feel really good.”

While DeGeneres is in good spirits, she shared that she experienced “excruciating back pain,” which she didn’t realize was a symptom of COVID-19. “I talked to some other people, back pain. Who knew,” she shared before she played a quick game of Connect Four with wife Portia de Rossi.

Fans took to the comments section to share their COVID-19 experiences with the 62-year-old.

“OMG yes Ellen! HORRIBLE back pain!!! I’m so glad you said this. My husband and I both experienced the exact same thing!” one wrote. “Definitely back pain!! I have Covid Rn with my entire family and it’s so so bad,” another echoed. “My worst symptom was back pain! Not many people I know have had that symptom,” a third user shared.

The most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, a dry cough and fatigue, although aches and pains, a sore throat, headaches and a loss of taste and smell are also common.

DeGeneres’ followers were happy to hear she was getting back to her old self. “Glad to hear you are doing better,” a fan told The Ellen DeGeneres Show host. “Get well soon Sweet Ellen,” another said, while some fans shared that they missed DeGeneres on her show.

Earlier this month, DeGeneres shared the news on Twitter. “I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19,” she said. “Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines. I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe. Love, Ellen.”

Being diagnosed with COVID-19 was another blow to DeGeneres after her reputation took a massive hit amid allegations that the daytime talk show was a “toxic” place to work.

Content production has fallen due to fewer funds from advertisers, and it’s more difficult to secure top-notch guests as celebs don’t want to be associated with the scandal. “For the first time, everyone was starting to ask us, ‘If you have an idea, tell us because we will listen. If you have an idea for a celeb, even if they’re not A-list or famous, we’ll take anyone who will bring us numbers and eyeballs,'” one insider said.

“That’s when they started to be real with us and essentially said, ‘Give us anything because we need help.’ Our old strategy doesn’t work anymore,” another insider revealed.

While the show’s ratings have been tanking, their “12 Days of Giveaways” Thanksgiving segment did give the show a boost.

The Talk‘s Carrie Ann Inaba also caught the coronavirus — in addition to Sharon Osbourne — and gave her own update on Instagram and said that she was at home and “following the guidelines. … I have a fever, bad cough and lots of aches and pains and I just wanted to remind you all to stay vigilant because I am following all the protocols and have so many strict protocols in place and even then I caught it.”

We hope Ellen feels better soon!