Photo credit: EllenTube

On November 5, Kate took to social media to reach out to Ellen along with Chrissy Teigen. She shared gorgeous pictures of her and Sarah celebrating their engagement in front of the Eiffel Tower. “hi @chrissyteigen & @TheEllenShow!!” Kate tweeted . “My parents aren’t going to attend my wedding because they don’t like that I’m gay! I need someone to walk me down the aisle and someone else for a ‘father/daughter’ dance. plz come, my fiancée and I would cry #shootingmyshot.” To which the Finding Dory star responded on November 18 , “See you tomorrow.”