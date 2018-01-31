Rough Diagnosis
Is Ellen Pompeo’s Marriage Turning Rocky Over Husband Chris Avery’s Shady Past?
He was arrested multiple times for drugs, credit card fraud, and more.
Life has been going great for actress Ellen Pompeo as of late. She was able to negotiate a $20 million-dollar per year paycheck on Grey’s Anatomy, making her the highest paid actress on a TV drama. Things may not be as great for her off set, however, as her husband Chris Avery’s past run-ins with the law continue could cause major issues in their marriage. Click through for all the details.
1 of 8
2 of 8
3 of 8
4 of 8
5 of 8
6 of 8
7 of 8
8 of 8
1/8
Sound off in the comments below!