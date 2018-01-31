Is Ellen Pompeo’s Marriage Turning Rocky Over Husband Chris Avery’s Shady Past?

Ellen and Chris have known each other for the better part of the millennium, meeting in 2003 and getting married in 2007. They share three kids: 8-year-old Stella, 3-year-old Sienna with the help of a surrogate mother, and 1-year-old Eli Christopher.

Although their family has grown exponentially throughout their 10 years of marriage, there seems to be a dark cloud that hovers over it. “Her husband has a criminal past,” a source revealed to In Touch. “Even though it’s been many years since he’s been in trouble, there’s always a little part of Ellen that always wonders if something will bubble up again.”

Chris’ rap sheet is incredibly lengthy, as he has 13 convictions under his belt, including three separate stints in prison. The convictions on record include drug trafficking, credit card fraud, counterfeiting documents and so much more.

He appeared to finally clean his act up in 1998 after spending six months at home with an electronic monitoring device due to a drug-related arrest. He then met Ellen, where things started to get better for him.

“Of course, Ellen’s concern then was that it maybe wasn’t all in his past, but thankfully it was,” a source revealed to In Touch. Part of their early bonding came from their rough upbringings, where Ellen lost her mother at the age of four due to a painkiller overdose, which left her and her five older siblings to be taken care of by their father."

She has tried to minimize his legal issues in the past."'Show me a teenager from Boston who doesn’t have a record’, she once said. "She feels it was a long time ago, and it really doesn’t mean anything now, unless the kids talk about it," said the source. The source also revealed that she will talk about it when they are older and the time is right.

In the meantime, Chris is doing all he can to be a great father to their three children and a “standup guy” while keeping the past in the past. “All of this bad behavior: the arrests, the jail time, it’s all in the past. They have a great life together, they support each other and only want to focus on the family!” concluded the source.