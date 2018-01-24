A Look Back At Elton John's Craziest Outfits Over The Years

At a lot of his live shows back in the day, Elton's aesthetic was sparkly cowboy. In 1980, at the 10th anniversary party for MCA records, he rocked a sequined cowboy hat with rainbow stars on it.

Elton donned a crazy red and yellow striped outfit, complete with matching hat, during a performance at the Rosemont Horizon in Rosemont, Illinois, in 1980.

In 1986, he wore a hot pink mohawk wig while performing at the Universal Amphitheatre in L.A.

The music icon is famous for his wild accessories. He even once wore the Eiffel Tower on his head in the late '80s.

Elton rarely rocks a plain black suit. He's known for his bright colors, like this bright red suit he wore in London in 2017.

Or sometimes his suits are bedazzled with flowers, like the one he wore while performing live at Twickenham Stoop in London in 2017.



Even when he's not on stage, Elton rocks some pretty wild ensembles. The 70-year-old recently wore a bright red floral patterned shirt and bright blue shorts while on vacation with his husband David Furnish.

Elton's husband and children are a big part of the reason he announced his final tour on Wednesday. He said he wanted to spend more time with his family.

"I've been touring since I was 17 with various bands," he told Anderson Cooper "I thought the time is right to say thank you to all my fans and say goodbye."

"We had children and had changed our lives," Elton said, wearing an iridescent sparkly suit, "and in 2015 we sat down with their school schedule and we said 'I'm going to miss too much of this.'"



Elton will still be performing his tour for the next three years, however, so there's plenty of opportunities for fans to see him live! He hits the road on September 8 and will perform 300 shows across five continents. Tickets for the tour go on sale February 2.