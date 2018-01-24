This Cannot Be
Elton John Expected To Announce Retirement Today Amid Health Concerns
The singer is holding a live conference via his website to drop the bombshell.
Elton John may be putting away his platform boots and vintage shades for good! The “Rocket Man” singer, 70, posted a cryptic tweet telling fans to watch his “special announcement” at noon ET today for “a taste of things to come.” Now, there are reports that the singer is announcing his retirement after more than 50 years in the music industry!
